Dr. Arash Yaghoobian, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Arash Yaghoobian, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University.
Concentra Urgent Care3100 W Warner Ave Ste 3, Santa Ana, CA 92704 Directions (714) 546-4233
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Dr Arash Yagoobian is a very humble. Compassionate and experienced doctor. He is very knowledgeable about the spine and I was having back pain from a car accident and was referred to him. Not only did he know what the problem was with my back but rather he knew the right prescription for my back problem. He will give you his undivided attention for your best interest. I recommend this doctor if you having back problems he is the doctor to go to. S Johnson
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1972821809
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Orthopedic Surgery
