Dr. Arash Zamanian, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Arash Zamanian, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN.
Youth Evaluation and Treatment Centers4414 N 19Th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85015 Directions (602) 285-5550
Genoa Healthcare LLC1255 W Baseline Rd Ste 138, Mesa, AZ 85202 Directions (480) 820-5422
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
I liked Dr. Zamanian very much. He's compassionate and caring, and he really listens.
About Dr. Arash Zamanian, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1184924904
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
Dr. Zamanian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Zamanian. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zamanian.
