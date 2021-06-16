Dr. Arash Zarimani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zarimani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arash Zarimani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arash Zarimani, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco and is affiliated with Adventist Health White Memorial and California Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Zarimani works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
California Hospital Medical Center1401 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90015 Directions (213) 748-2411MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- 2 1414 S Grand Ave Ste 303, Los Angeles, CA 90015 Directions (213) 483-5940
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health White Memorial
- California Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zarimani?
Dr Zarimani is an excellent doctor. He listens, asks questions, and cares. I was anxious about my endoscopy and being fully sedated. Went off like a breeze. I’ll take a good doctor any day over a good bedside manner. With Dr Zarimani you get both! Very nice but all business. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Arash Zarimani, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1891855110
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Med Center
- Duke University Hospital
- University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zarimani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zarimani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zarimani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zarimani works at
Dr. Zarimani has seen patients for Gastritis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zarimani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Zarimani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zarimani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zarimani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zarimani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.