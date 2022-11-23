Dr. Arathi Goldsmith, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldsmith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arathi Goldsmith, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arathi Goldsmith, DO is a Dermatologist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn.

Locations
Michigan Center for Dermatology835 Mason St Ste C200, Dearborn, MI 48124 Directions (313) 274-5810
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Took my son 3-4 years ago and was very happy with Dr Goldsmith and her staff. My wife went and had no problems, and I went for a spot on my arm and once again I was very happy with the office and Dr Goldsmith.
About Dr. Arathi Goldsmith, DO
- Dermatology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1437387404
Education & Certifications
- New York College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions

