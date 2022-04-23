Dr. Arathi Komarla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Komarla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arathi Komarla, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arathi Komarla, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Manchester, NH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Catholic Medical Center, Dartmouth - Hitchcock Medical Center and Elliot Hospital.
Dr. Komarla works at
Locations
Hitchcock Clinicthe100 Hitchcock Way, Manchester, NH 03104 Directions (603) 695-2500Monday7:45am - 4:30pmTuesday7:45am - 4:30pmWednesday7:45am - 4:30pmThursday7:45am - 4:30pmFriday7:45am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Catholic Medical Center
- Dartmouth - Hitchcock Medical Center
- Elliot Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Komarla now for a few years. She is very experienced in what she does and I feel very confident when I am in her hands. My husband sees her, as well. I would highly recommend her.
About Dr. Arathi Komarla, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Komarla has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Komarla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Komarla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Komarla works at
Dr. Komarla has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Komarla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Komarla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Komarla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Komarla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Komarla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.