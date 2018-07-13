Dr. Arathi Veeraswamy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Veeraswamy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arathi Veeraswamy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Arathi Veeraswamy, MD
Dr. Arathi Veeraswamy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Reno, NV. They completed their fellowship with Stanford Hospital
Dr. Veeraswamy works at
Dr. Veeraswamy's Office Locations
Reno Tahoe Women's Health790 Willow St, Reno, NV 89502 Directions (775) 432-7339Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Renown Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Arathi Veraswammy. Easy access to office and parking. Front desk and Medical Assistant are friendly, patient and very helpful. Immediately formed a nice relationship with Dr. V who really listens, questions, is humble yet confident. I was referred to her with a uterine prolapse, after a thorough exam I had a different diagnosis and so relieved, no surgery required. Conservative treatment suggested, continue the Pelvic PT I had already begun. She is highly ethical!
About Dr. Arathi Veeraswamy, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Hindi
- 1134356348
Education & Certifications
- Stanford Hospital
- Flushing Hospital Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Veeraswamy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Veeraswamy accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Veeraswamy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Veeraswamy works at
Dr. Veeraswamy has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts, Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Oophorectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Veeraswamy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Veeraswamy speaks Hindi.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Veeraswamy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Veeraswamy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Veeraswamy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Veeraswamy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.