Dr. Arati Dunbar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Arati Dunbar, MD
Dr. Arati Dunbar, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Half Moon Bay, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sequoia Hospital.
Dr. Dunbar's Office Locations
Coastside Physical Therapy799 Main St Ste D, Half Moon Bay, CA 94019 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday9:30am - 12:30pmSundayClosed
Dignity Health Medical Group - Sequoia Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine2900 Whipple Ave Ste 210, Redwood City, CA 94062 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was an ER nurse at sequoia and watched Dr. Dunnar's work for years I asked her many questions in passing. She eventually performed surgery on my knees and shoulders due to work and sports related injuries. She is meticulous, skilled, and a very bright young lady. I would not go to anubody else ulness she suggested so.
About Dr. Arati Dunbar, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1225031388
Education & Certifications
- University Of California Los Angeles|University of California-Los Angeles
- Montefiore Med Center|Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- Carney Hospital
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Sports Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Sequoia Hospital
