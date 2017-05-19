Overview of Dr. Arati Dunbar, MD

Dr. Arati Dunbar, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Half Moon Bay, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sequoia Hospital.



Dr. Dunbar works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Half Moon Bay, CA with other offices in Redwood City, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Glenoid Labrum Tear, Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.