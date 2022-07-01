See All Ophthalmologists in Conyers, GA
Dr. Arati Pandya, MD

Ophthalmology
2.9 (76)
Call for new patient details
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Arati Pandya, MD

Dr. Arati Pandya, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Conyers, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Piedmont Rockdale Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Ocular Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pandya's Office Locations

  1. 1
    1309 Milstead Rd NE Ste A, Conyers, GA 30012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 929-1333

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Rockdale Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Ocular Hypertension
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Ocular Hypertension

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 76 ratings
    Patient Ratings (76)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (6)
    1 Star
    (34)
    Jul 01, 2022
    I have been a patient of Dr. Pandya for many years! Dr. Pandya really cares about her patients…..She takes her time with us and makes sure she answers all of our questions. Dr. Pandya is very skilled and is always trying to find new ways to help her patients who have problems with their eyes. Dr. Pandya is dedicated to her patients and their eyes!! I urge anyone to give Dr. Pandya a try…..you will be happy that you did.
    About Dr. Arati Pandya, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497724447
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pandya has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pandya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pandya has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Ocular Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pandya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    76 patients have reviewed Dr. Pandya. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pandya.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pandya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pandya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

