Dr. Arati Shrestha, DMD
Overview
Dr. Arati Shrestha, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Monroe, NC.
Dr. Shrestha works at
Locations
Hanfield Village Dental Care5120 Old Charlotte Hwy, Monroe, NC 28110 Directions (980) 288-7398Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Arati Shrestha, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1063904886
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shrestha accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Shrestha using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Shrestha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shrestha works at
Dr. Shrestha has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shrestha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shrestha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shrestha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.