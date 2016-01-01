Dr. Athiviraham has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aravind Athiviraham, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Aravind Athiviraham, MD
Dr. Aravind Athiviraham, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with The University Of Chicago Medical Center.
Dr. Athiviraham works at
Dr. Athiviraham's Office Locations
-
1
Ucmc - South Loop Clinic1101 S Canal St Ste 201, Chicago, IL 60607 Directions (773) 702-0003
Hospital Affiliations
- The University Of Chicago Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Athiviraham?
About Dr. Aravind Athiviraham, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, Arabic, French and Spanish
- 1801101209
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clin Fndn|Lenox Hill Hosp
- QUEENS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Athiviraham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Athiviraham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Athiviraham works at
Dr. Athiviraham has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Athiviraham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Athiviraham speaks Arabic, French and Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Athiviraham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Athiviraham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Athiviraham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Athiviraham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.