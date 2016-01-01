Overview of Dr. Aravind Athiviraham, MD

Dr. Aravind Athiviraham, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with The University Of Chicago Medical Center.



Dr. Athiviraham works at University of Chicago Medical Center in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.