Dr. Aravind Athiviraham, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.0 (12)
Call for new patient details
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Aravind Athiviraham, MD

Dr. Aravind Athiviraham, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with The University Of Chicago Medical Center.

Dr. Athiviraham works at University of Chicago Medical Center in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Athiviraham's Office Locations

    Ucmc - South Loop Clinic
    1101 S Canal St Ste 201, Chicago, IL 60607

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The University Of Chicago Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Aravind Athiviraham, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, French and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801101209
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clin Fndn|Lenox Hill Hosp
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • QUEENS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Athiviraham has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Athiviraham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Athiviraham works at University of Chicago Medical Center in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Athiviraham’s profile.

    Dr. Athiviraham has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Athiviraham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Athiviraham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Athiviraham.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Athiviraham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Athiviraham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

