Gastroenterology
Dr. Aravind Vijayapal, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Waukesha, WI. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - Elmbrook Campus, Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus, ProHealth Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital and Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Vijayapal works at Moreland Endoscopy Center in Waukesha, WI with other offices in Brookfield, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

    Moreland Endoscopy Center
    1111 Delafield St Ste 322, Waukesha, WI 53188
    17000 W North Ave Ste 103E, Brookfield, WI 53005
    Prohealth Care
    725 American Ave, Waukesha, WI 53188
    Ascension Southeast Wisconsin Hospital - Elmbrook Campus
    19333 W North Ave, Brookfield, WI 53045

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - Elmbrook Campus
  Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus
  ProHealth Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital
  Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hernia
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    Dec 04, 2022
    Dr. Vijayapal shows honest concern for you after each procedure. He has a willingness to talk to you and provide any detailed explanations that may be needed.
    Gastroenterology
    English
    1922198282
    MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
    Gastroenterology
    Dr. Vijayapal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vijayapal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Vijayapal has seen patients for Hernia, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Vijayapal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vijayapal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vijayapal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

