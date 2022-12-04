Dr. Vijayapal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aravind Vijayapal, MD
Overview
Dr. Aravind Vijayapal, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Waukesha, WI. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - Elmbrook Campus, Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus, ProHealth Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital and Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital.
Locations
1
Moreland Endoscopy Center1111 Delafield St Ste 322, Waukesha, WI 53188 Directions (262) 650-7322
- 2 17000 W North Ave Ste 103E, Brookfield, WI 53005 Directions (262) 544-8622
3
Prohealth Care725 American Ave, Waukesha, WI 53188 Directions (262) 928-2570MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
4
Ascension Southeast Wisconsin Hospital - Elmbrook Campus19333 W North Ave, Brookfield, WI 53045 Directions (262) 544-8622
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - Elmbrook Campus
- Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus
- ProHealth Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital
- Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Vijayapal shows honest concern for you after each procedure. He has a willingness to talk to you and provide any detailed explanations that may be needed.
About Dr. Aravind Vijayapal, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Gastroenterology
