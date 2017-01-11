Dr. Arbi Ohanian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ohanian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arbi Ohanian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Arbi Ohanian, MD
Dr. Arbi Ohanian, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.
Dr. Ohanian works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ohanian's Office Locations
-
1
Alice Yung M.d. Inc.625 S Fair Oaks Ave Ste 325, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 535-9344
-
2
Vituity Urgent Care2100 Powell St Ste 400, Emeryville, CA 94608 Directions (650) 474-5521
-
3
Renown Institute for Heart Health75 Pringle Way Ste 401, Reno, NV 89502 Directions (775) 982-2970
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ohanian?
Just an outstanding physician and a wonderful person. Went above and beyond to take care of my parent.
About Dr. Arbi Ohanian, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1982894606
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ohanian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ohanian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ohanian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ohanian works at
Dr. Ohanian has seen patients for Tension Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ohanian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ohanian speaks Armenian.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ohanian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ohanian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ohanian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ohanian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.