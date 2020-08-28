Dr. Archana Balasubramanya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balasubramanya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Archana Balasubramanya, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Archana Balasubramanya, MD
Dr. Archana Balasubramanya, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Vancouver, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN.
Dr. Balasubramanya's Office Locations
Kaiser Permanente Foothill Ranch Medical Offices12607 SE Mill Plain Blvd, Vancouver, WA 98684 Directions (360) 418-6001
EndoMedCare1800 Corporate Dr, Birmingham, AL 35242 Directions (205) 547-1784
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Archana is very caring proficient and listens carefully before making a prognosis. She is very patient and understands our concerns in evaluating all options before suggesting any treatment. Very accomodative and highly knowledable. I will any day recommend her for her professionalism, passion and care for her patients
About Dr. Archana Balasubramanya, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1912197443
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
Dr. Balasubramanya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Balasubramanya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Balasubramanya. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balasubramanya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Balasubramanya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Balasubramanya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.