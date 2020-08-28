Overview of Dr. Archana Balasubramanya, MD

Dr. Archana Balasubramanya, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Vancouver, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN.



Dr. Balasubramanya works at Kaiser Permanente Cascade Park Medical Offices in Vancouver, WA with other offices in Birmingham, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.