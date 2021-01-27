Overview

Dr. Archana Bhanu, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Lady Hardinge Medical College, University Of Delhi.



Dr. Bhanu works at Riverside Medical Clinic in Riverside, CA with other offices in Corona, CA and Jurupa Valley, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.