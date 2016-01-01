Dr. Archana Bindra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bindra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Archana Bindra, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Archana Bindra, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Seth Gs Med Coll and is affiliated with Washington Hospital.
San Jose Medical Group - Samaritan2585 Samaritan Dr, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 871-3400
- Washington Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 26 years of experience
- English
- Cedars Sinai Medical Center
- La Cty Tusc
- La Cty Tusc
- Seth Gs Med Coll
Dr. Bindra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bindra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bindra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bindra has seen patients for Polyneuropathy, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bindra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bindra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bindra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bindra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bindra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.