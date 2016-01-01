Overview of Dr. Archana Bindra, MD

Dr. Archana Bindra, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Seth Gs Med Coll and is affiliated with Washington Hospital.



Dr. Bindra works at Camino Medial Group in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyneuropathy, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.