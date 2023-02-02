Dr. Archana Ganaraj, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ganaraj is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Archana Ganaraj, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Archana Ganaraj, MD
Dr. Archana Ganaraj, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Dr. Ganaraj works at
Dr. Ganaraj's Office Locations
-
1
Presbyterian Dallas8160 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 113, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 750-3770
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ganaraj?
Dr. Ganaraj is an outstanding physician, and I am very thankful that I have access to her praftice.
About Dr. Archana Ganaraj, MD
- General Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1336173475
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
- Baylor University Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ganaraj has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ganaraj accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ganaraj has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ganaraj works at
Dr. Ganaraj has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Mastectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ganaraj on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
147 patients have reviewed Dr. Ganaraj. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ganaraj.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ganaraj, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ganaraj appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.