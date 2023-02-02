Overview of Dr. Archana Ganaraj, MD

Dr. Archana Ganaraj, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.



Dr. Ganaraj works at Presbyterian Dallas in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Mastectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.