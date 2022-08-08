Dr. Archana Gautam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gautam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Archana Gautam, MD
Dr. Archana Gautam, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Norman, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BHOPAL UNIVERSITY / GANDHI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Arbuckle Memorial Hospital, Lindsay Municipal Hospital and Norman Regional Hospital.
Norman Heart & Vascular Associates3500 Healthplex Pkwy Ste 200, Norman, OK 73072 Directions (405) 515-2222
- Arbuckle Memorial Hospital
- Lindsay Municipal Hospital
- Norman Regional Hospital
Dr Gautam is mine and my brother’s cardiovascular physician. She is an excellent physician with excellent bedside manners.
- BHOPAL UNIVERSITY / GANDHI MEDICAL COLLEGE
