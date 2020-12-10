Dr. Archana Goyal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goyal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Archana Goyal, MD
Overview of Dr. Archana Goyal, MD
Dr. Archana Goyal, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO.
Dr. Goyal works at
Dr. Goyal's Office Locations
Palo Alto Medical Foundation3200 Kearney St, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 498-2800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPartners
- HealthSmart
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medica
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
Ratings & Reviews
So caring and really listened to me. I think she is wonderful.
About Dr. Archana Goyal, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1811084817
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goyal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goyal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goyal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Goyal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goyal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goyal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goyal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.