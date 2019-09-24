See All Hematologists in McLean, VA
Dr. Archana Jadhav, MD

Hematology
4.9 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Archana Jadhav, MD

Dr. Archana Jadhav, MD is a Hematology Specialist in McLean, VA. 

Dr. Jadhav works at Kaiser Permanente Tysons Corner in McLean, VA with other offices in Fredericksburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jadhav's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kaiser Permanente Mt Talbert Medical Office
    8008 Westpark Dr, McLean, VA 22102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 287-6400
  2. 2
    Virginia Oncology Care,PC
    406 Chatham Square Office Park, Fredericksburg, VA 22405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 300-6182
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mary Washington Hospital
  • Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center
  • Stafford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Evaluation Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Folic Acid Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Virginia Premier

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 24, 2019
    I am so glad that I found Dr. Jadhav for my breast cancer treatment. When I first came for the consultation, I was very depressed about my disease. She explained me thoroughly that how it is curable in my case and she proved it. I am very fortunate that I found her.
    Keri — Sep 24, 2019
    About Dr. Archana Jadhav, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1194164418
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Archana Jadhav, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jadhav is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jadhav has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jadhav has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jadhav has seen patients for Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jadhav on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Jadhav. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jadhav.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jadhav, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jadhav appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

