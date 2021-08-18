Overview of Dr. Archana Jain, MD

Dr. Archana Jain, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center.



Dr. Jain works at Birmingham Orthopedics & Sports Specialists in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Limb Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.