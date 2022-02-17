Overview of Dr. Archana Koganti, MD

Dr. Archana Koganti, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital, Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and Wellstar Paulding Hospital.



Dr. Koganti works at Wellstar Neurology Headache Center in Marietta, GA with other offices in Woodstock, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Headache, Tension Headache and EEG (Electroencephalogram) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.