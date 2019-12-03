Overview of Dr. Archana Kokroo, MD

Dr. Archana Kokroo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Government Medical College Srinagar, Kashmir University, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Jefferson Abington Hospital, Lower Bucks Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Kokroo works at Lofts Medical Associates in Langhorne, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.