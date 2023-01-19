Dr. Archana Raman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Archana Raman, MD
Overview
Dr. Archana Raman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1200 E Ridgewood Ave Ste 203, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 444-4466
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Valley hospital with severe pain and it was determined the pain was due to my gallbladder. Dr. Raman explained to me the procedure of how she was going to remove the gallbladder. I was nervous and had a few questions and she took the time to answer each one. She explained in detail about the operation and the healing. Keeping her word she came to see me in the hospital to follow up each day I was there. Surgery went well and Dr. Raman is a true professional, couldn't ask for a better experience. Read Less
About Dr. Archana Raman, MD
- General Surgery
- English, French, Spanish and Tamil
- 1346513041
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raman speaks French, Spanish and Tamil.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Raman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raman.
