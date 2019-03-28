Overview

Dr. Archana Reddy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Kempegowda Institute of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.



Dr. Reddy works at Inova Medical Group - Cardiology in Alexandria, VA with other offices in Woodbridge, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.