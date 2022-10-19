Dr. Archana Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Archana Shah, MD
Overview of Dr. Archana Shah, MD
Dr. Archana Shah, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They graduated from Bj Medical College and is affiliated with Oviedo Medical Center and Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Shah's Office Locations
Premier Infectious Disease Care132 Benmore Dr, Winter Park, FL 32792 Directions (321) 346-7386
Hospital Affiliations
- Oviedo Medical Center
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Shaw inpatient at Advent Health and outpatient at her practice. I met Dr. Shaw inpatient, and she is very kind and compassionate yet somehow super thorough. Being inpatient is hard and doctors can be very dismissive, but Dr. Shaw made sure I was okay an helped me through some challenging times. She has become part of my care team outpatient for treatment of recurrent infections due to being immunocompromised. Not only is she a fantastic doctor, but her staff is amazing. My home health nurses, and agency loves working with her office as they always respond with respect, compassion, and in a timely fashion. Anytime I mention Dr. Shaw’s name in the Orlando medical community, people immediately start talking about how amazing she is. It’s no coincidence that physicians, nurses, pharmacies, and patients have great experiences with her. I am disappointed to see some of these reviews. Please keep in mind that specialists round at hospitals, during the day, on call all
About Dr. Archana Shah, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- 1124096391
Education & Certifications
- University Of New Jersey
- Hackensack UMC Mountainside
- Hackensack UMC Mountainside
- Bj Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.