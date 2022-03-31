Overview

Dr. Archana Shetty, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Shetty works at Endocrine & Diabetes Associates in Bethesda, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.