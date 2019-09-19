Dr. Shrestha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Archana Shrestha, MD
Dr. Archana Shrestha, MD is a Physician Assistant in Orlando, FL.
Physician Associates LLC12780 Waterford Lakes Pkwy Ste 120, Orlando, FL 32828 Directions (407) 384-1053
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
I had to go to her office recently to get clearance for major surgery. Dr. Shrestha was very professional. She followed thru with my case & kept me informed in a caring and respectful way. I was nicely surprised because I don't expect anyone in the medical field to be genuinely interested in their patients. We're usually just a # Thanks dr. Shrestha!??
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1295060986
Dr. Shrestha accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
