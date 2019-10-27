Dr. Archana Shrivastava, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shrivastava is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Archana Shrivastava, MD
Overview of Dr. Archana Shrivastava, MD
Dr. Archana Shrivastava, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Winfield, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Chandka Medical College, Liaquat University Of Medical & Health Sciences and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.
Dr. Shrivastava works at
Dr. Shrivastava's Office Locations
-
1
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group25 N Winfield Rd Ste 424, Winfield, IL 60190 Directions (630) 933-4056
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- LifeSynch
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Viant
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shrivastava?
I am blessed to have found this doctor..She was part of the team to receive me when I arrived on October 3rd...it was her that found the problem via a test that she ordered after having suffered for 31 yeats..I arrived with possible stroke symptoms at central dupage hospital..dr decided to do a test with contrast....she found the real reason for my problem...i had surgery 4 days later to fix part of the problem and i am continuing to recover until the other portion is fixed...god bless her for taking the time to take a deeper look at my symptoms...thanks to the whole team working together
About Dr. Archana Shrivastava, MD
- Neurology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1932387081
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College
- Chandka Medical College, Liaquat University Of Medical & Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shrivastava has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shrivastava accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shrivastava has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shrivastava works at
Dr. Shrivastava has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Tension Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shrivastava on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Shrivastava. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shrivastava.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shrivastava, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shrivastava appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.