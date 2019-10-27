See All Neurologists in Winfield, IL
Super Profile

Dr. Archana Shrivastava, MD

Neurology
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Archana Shrivastava, MD

Dr. Archana Shrivastava, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Winfield, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Chandka Medical College, Liaquat University Of Medical & Health Sciences and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.

Dr. Shrivastava works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Winfield, IL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Tension Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shrivastava's Office Locations

  1
    Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group
    25 N Winfield Rd Ste 424, Winfield, IL 60190 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 933-4056

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Tension Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Tension Headache

All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Oct 27, 2019
    I am blessed to have found this doctor..She was part of the team to receive me when I arrived on October 3rd...it was her that found the problem via a test that she ordered after having suffered for 31 yeats..I arrived with possible stroke symptoms at central dupage hospital..dr decided to do a test with contrast....she found the real reason for my problem...i had surgery 4 days later to fix part of the problem and i am continuing to recover until the other portion is fixed...god bless her for taking the time to take a deeper look at my symptoms...thanks to the whole team working together
    Sandra and Ryan Vinitsky — Oct 27, 2019
    About Dr. Archana Shrivastava, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1932387081
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Loyola University Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Chandka Medical College, Liaquat University Of Medical & Health Sciences
    Medical Education

