Dr. Archana Srivastava, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Srivastava is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Archana Srivastava, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Archana Srivastava, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from KANPUR UNIVERSITY / G.S.V.M. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Methodist Charlton Medical Center.
Archana Srivastava MD PA4305 W Wheatland Rd Ste 130, Dallas, TX 75237 Directions (972) 296-0845
North Texas Cardiovasclr Associates3450 W Wheatland Rd Ste 240, Dallas, TX 75237 Directions (972) 296-0845Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Methodist Charlton Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Archana Srivastava has been my Cardiac and Vascular Specialist for about 14 years. She is extremely knowledgeable in her field. I was recommended to her by another doctor after I told him I was not satisfied by a previous Cardiac Doctor. Dr. Archana Srivastava took me as patient and quickly found I need to be on other medicines and with my condition I needed to also see a Cardiac Electrophysiology & Pacing Doctor. If I had not seen this doctor I would not be here to recommend Dr. Srivastava. She is a very passionate doctor and listen to you answering any questions you have and tells you in a way you can understand what she is saying. I recommend her highly and I am proud to call her my Cardiologist.
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1881636231
- KANPUR UNIVERSITY / G.S.V.M. MEDICAL COLLEGE
