Dr. Archana Swami, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
2.8 (11)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Archana Swami, MD

Dr. Archana Swami, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / SRI RAMACHANDRA MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Swami works at TGH Cancer Care at the TGH Brandon Healthplex in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Polyneuropathy, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Swami's Office Locations

    TGH Cancer Care at the TGH Brandon Healthplex
    10740 Palm River Rd, Tampa, FL 33619 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 844-5551

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Polyneuropathy
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Thyroid Goiter
Polyneuropathy
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Thyroid Goiter

Polyneuropathy
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Thyroid Goiter
Dyslipidemia
Overweight
Hypertension
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cystic Fibrosis
Diabetes Counseling
Dysphagia
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fibromyalgia
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hair Loss
Heart Disease
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hypogonadism
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Proteinuria
Sleep Apnea
Tobacco Use Disorder
Vitamin B Deficiency
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Addison's Disease
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Arthritis of the Neck
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Atrophic Vaginitis
Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
Bladder Infection
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Cushing's Disease
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Emphysema
Excessive Sweating
Familial Adrenal Adenoma
Fatigue
  • View other providers who treat Fatigue
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Galactorrhea
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Palpitations
Hirsutism
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hydrocele
Hyperkalemia
Hypocalcemia
Hypoparathyroidism
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Iodine Deficiency
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Outer Ear Infection
Overactive Bladder
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Perimenopause
Pharyngitis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pituitary Tumor
Plantar Fasciitis
Pollen Allergy
Polymyositis
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Raynaud's Disease
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Thyroid Nodule
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    May 27, 2022
    About Dr. Archana Swami, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1326248519
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / SRI RAMACHANDRA MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Archana Swami, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swami is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Swami has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Swami has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Swami works at TGH Cancer Care at the TGH Brandon Healthplex in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Swami’s profile.

    Dr. Swami has seen patients for Polyneuropathy, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swami on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Swami. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swami.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swami, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swami appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

