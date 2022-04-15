Dr. Archana Trivedi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trivedi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Archana Trivedi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Archana Trivedi, MD
Dr. Archana Trivedi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They graduated from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and is affiliated with Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.
Dr. Trivedi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Trivedi's Office Locations
-
1
Human Touch Behavioral Health1610 Executive Ct, Sacramento, CA 95864 Directions (916) 359-2950
Hospital Affiliations
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Trivedi?
Dr. Trivedi and her staff are absolutely amazing. I have been coming here for a couple of years now and I'm on my second round of TMS, for depression, which in my opinion, has been the most successful treatment I've ever had. Even during Covid I was still able to do my normal visits by phone and go through any of the changes with them and they were still able to help me during the difficult time. If you're looking for an amazing psychiatry office, Human Touch Behavioral Health is definitely by far the best office you'll find. All the way from the girls in the front to the doctor and the MAs in the back. You will always get a an office full of smiles and positive attitudes, and in my opinion already starts for a positive experience at every visit.
About Dr. Archana Trivedi, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Hindi
- 1104068261
Education & Certifications
- Visiting Fellowship In Tms, Duke University
- University of Arizona Medical Center
- University of Arizona
- All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trivedi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trivedi accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trivedi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trivedi works at
Dr. Trivedi has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trivedi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Trivedi speaks Hindi.
85 patients have reviewed Dr. Trivedi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trivedi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trivedi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trivedi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.