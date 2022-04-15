See All Psychiatrists in Sacramento, CA
Dr. Archana Trivedi, MD

Psychiatry
3.9 (85)
Map Pin Small Sacramento, CA
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Archana Trivedi, MD

Dr. Archana Trivedi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They graduated from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and is affiliated with Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.

Dr. Trivedi works at Human Touch Behavioral Health in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Trivedi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Human Touch Behavioral Health
    1610 Executive Ct, Sacramento, CA 95864 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 359-2950

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Anxiety Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Lithium Therapy (Inpatient Only) Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy for Crisis Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Self-Harm Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Suboxone® Treatment Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 85 ratings
    Patient Ratings (85)
    5 Star
    (60)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (21)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Archana Trivedi, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1104068261
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Visiting Fellowship In Tms, Duke University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Arizona Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Arizona
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Archana Trivedi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trivedi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Trivedi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Trivedi accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Trivedi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Trivedi works at Human Touch Behavioral Health in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Dr. Trivedi’s profile.

    Dr. Trivedi has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trivedi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    85 patients have reviewed Dr. Trivedi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trivedi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trivedi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trivedi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

