Dr. Archana Verma, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Archana Verma, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Clive, IA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from BJ Med Coll, Gujarat U Ahmedabad and is affiliated with Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center and UnityPoint Health - Iowa Lutheran Hospital.
Iowa Digestive Disease Center1378 NW 124th St Ste 200, Clive, IA 50325 Directions (515) 288-6097
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center
- UnityPoint Health - Iowa Lutheran Hospital
Professional and efficient. She treated me like a human being and not like a sewer drain. I will request her from now on for a colooscopy.
- Gastroenterology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1821046087
- Cook Co Hosp
- Cook Co Hosp
- BJ Med Coll, Gujarat U Ahmedabad
Dr. Verma has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Verma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
