Dr. Archana Wagle, MD
Overview
Dr. Archana Wagle, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Moline, IL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Genesis Medical Center, Davenport, East Rusholme Street, Trinity Rock Island and UnityPoint Health - Trinity Bettendorf.
Locations
Unitypoint Health Trinity Moline500 John Deere Rd, Moline, IL 61265 Directions (309) 779-2840
Unitypoint Health - Trinity Bettendorf4500 Utica Ridge Rd, Bettendorf, IA 52722 Directions (563) 742-6825
Orthopedic Specialists PC2701 17th St, Rock Island, IL 61201 Directions (309) 779-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Genesis Medical Center, Davenport, East Rusholme Street
- Trinity Rock Island
- UnityPoint Health - Trinity Bettendorf
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
She is a wonderful doctor. I have been going to her for 4 years. She is compassionate, very informative. The only doctor I trust in the quad cities!
About Dr. Archana Wagle, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1366421968
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wagle accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wagle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wagle has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wagle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wagle speaks Hindi.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Wagle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wagle.
