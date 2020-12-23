Overview

Dr. Archana Wagle, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Moline, IL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Genesis Medical Center, Davenport, East Rusholme Street, Trinity Rock Island and UnityPoint Health - Trinity Bettendorf.



Dr. Wagle works at UnityPoint Clinic Pain Mngt in Moline, IL with other offices in Bettendorf, IA and Rock Island, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.