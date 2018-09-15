Dr. Baskerville accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Archer Baskerville, MD
Overview
Dr. Archer Baskerville, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mechanicsville, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with VCU Health Tappahannock Hospital.
Dr. Baskerville works at
Locations
Bon Secours Richmond Cardiology Associates8243 Meadowbridge Rd, Mechanicsville, VA 23116 Directions (804) 730-1481
- 2 1850 Pocahontas Trl Ste 202, Quinton, VA 23141 Directions (804) 730-1481
Hospital Affiliations
- VCU Health Tappahannock Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
very pleasant, compassionate, listens and explains well. Shows sincere interest in his patient
About Dr. Archer Baskerville, MD
- Cardiology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1285611335
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa
- Mayo Clinic
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baskerville has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baskerville works at
Dr. Baskerville has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baskerville on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Baskerville. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baskerville.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baskerville, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baskerville appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.