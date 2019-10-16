Dr. Archibald Melcher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Melcher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Archibald Melcher, MD
Dr. Archibald Melcher, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.
Dr. Melcher's Office Locations
Empicare Inc.3800 Houma Blvd, Metairie, LA 70006
East Jefferson General Hospital
Saved my daughters life. No one knew what was wrong with her and told us the only option was hospice. He kept testing and hung in there and she was able to recover. He was a God send for us
Neurology
35 years of experience
English
NPI: 1578532818
Tualne University
University Med Center
La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
- Neurology
Dr. Melcher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melcher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Melcher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Melcher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Melcher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Melcher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.