Dr. Archie Cachola, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cachola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Archie Cachola, MD
Overview of Dr. Archie Cachola, MD
Dr. Archie Cachola, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Garden Grove, CA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cachola's Office Locations
- 1 12881 Chapman Ave Ste A, Garden Grove, CA 92840 Directions (714) 663-2000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cachola?
God Bless u doctor . I drive from Riverside to Garden Grove so Doctor Cachola can see my kids. I have not seen another doctor that cares for there patients like he does he is very forward n will tell you like it. Your the best Doctor Cachola
About Dr. Archie Cachola, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- 1972615730
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cachola has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cachola accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cachola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cachola speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Cachola. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cachola.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cachola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cachola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.