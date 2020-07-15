Overview of Dr. Archie Heddings, MD

Dr. Archie Heddings, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine|University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.



Dr. Heddings works at The University of Kansas Health System in Kansas City, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle), Tibia and Fibula Fractures and Pelvic Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.