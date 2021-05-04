Overview

Dr. Archie McLean, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center.



Dr. McLean works at Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.