Dr. Archie Tyson Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Archie Tyson Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in High Point, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, Duke University Hospital and Southeastern Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Tyson Jr works at
Locations
Novant Health Primary Care High Point1226 Eastchester Dr Ste 100, High Point, NC 27265 Directions (704) 908-2206
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Tyson is the best cardiologist heart disease Dr I know. After he left UNC in High Point ,I've been wanting to see him move his office back to High Point NC. I think I have found on web that he's on Eastchester Dr. High Point NC taking new patients. Can you confirm he's back? Me and my husband would love to get appointment if he's back.
About Dr. Archie Tyson Jr, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1629039862
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest U/Bapt Mc
- Wake Forest Bapt Mc
- Wake Forest Bapt Mc
- Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Duke University Hospital
- Southeastern Regional Medical Center
