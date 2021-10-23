Overview

Dr. Archit Naik, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Glen Mills, PA. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia and Suburban Community Hospital.



Dr. Naik works at The Premier Surgical Network in Glen Mills, PA with other offices in East Norriton, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.