Dr. Archit Naik, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Archit Naik, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Glen Mills, PA. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia and Suburban Community Hospital.
Dr. Naik works at
The Premier Surgical Network500 Evergreen Dr Ste 20, Glen Mills, PA 19342 Directions (866) 263-9123
Einstein Gastroenterology at Germantown Pike700 W Germantown Pike Ste 101, East Norriton, PA 19403 Directions (484) 622-7800
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Naik?
I met with Dr Naik in 2015 before he became part of the Einstein Network and was practicing out of Mercy Suburban Hospital. I was inpatient at Mercy Suburban after being admitted for a severe infection in my one breast. Dr Naik was awesome, I was scared a lot. It was very painful having cellulitis in my breast and the infection was deep in the tissues. Dr Naik explained everything to me before making a suggestion for treatment. I agreed to having surgery to remove the infection but only after Dr Naik explained to me that he would make sure that I was disfigured and insured that I wouldn’t lose my one breast. The recovery was long and stressful, the healing time seemed to take forever. When I was discharged I was scheduled for all follow up care with Dr Naik in his office near the hospital. Regardless of what got me to being in the hospital and the reasons I was, are not relevant because Dr Naik treated me like a woman and as the person I was that needed treatment and didn’t judge me.
- Surgical Oncology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1730486184
- DREXEL UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
- Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
- Suburban Community Hospital
Dr. Naik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Naik using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Naik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
91 patients have reviewed Dr. Naik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naik.
