Dr. Archna Johar, MD

Ophthalmology
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Archna Johar, MD

Dr. Archna Johar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Danbury, CT. They completed their fellowship with University of Florida, Gainesville

Dr. Johar works at Connecticut Eye Consultants in Danbury, CT with other offices in Prospect, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Johar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Danbury Eye Physicians & Surgeons PC
    69 Sand Pit Rd Ste 101, Danbury, CT 06810 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 791-2020
  2. 2
    Greater Waterbury Retina
    166 Waterbury Rd, Prospect, CT 06712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 758-5733

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Danbury Hospital
  • Saint Mary's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blepharitis
Bell's Palsy
Eyelid Disorders
Blepharitis
Bell's Palsy
Eyelid Disorders

Treatment frequency



Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Archna Johar, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English, French and Spanish
    • 1902007438
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Florida, Gainesville
    • University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Archna Johar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Johar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Johar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Johar has seen patients for Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Johar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

