Overview of Dr. Archna Johar, MD

Dr. Archna Johar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Danbury, CT. They completed their fellowship with University of Florida, Gainesville



Dr. Johar works at Connecticut Eye Consultants in Danbury, CT with other offices in Prospect, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.