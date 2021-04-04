Overview of Dr. Archna Sood, MD

Dr. Archna Sood, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Victorville, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from ALIGARH MUSLIM UNIVERSITY / J.L.N. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Desert Valley Hospital.



Dr. Sood works at Sood Professional Medcl Corprtn in Victorville, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.