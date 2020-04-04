See All Ophthalmologists in Encinitas, CA
Dr. Ardalan Aminlari, MD

Ophthalmology
13 years of experience

Dr. Ardalan Aminlari, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Encinitas, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Aminlari works at Eye Care Solutions in Encinitas, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Visual Field Defects and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Aminlari's Office Locations

    Eye Care Solutions
    477 N El Camino Real Ste C202, Encinitas, CA 92024

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Floaters
Visual Field Defects
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Floaters Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Ardalan Aminlari, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    • 1639497258
    Education & Certifications

    • PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ardalan Aminlari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aminlari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aminlari has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aminlari accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Aminlari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aminlari works at Eye Care Solutions in Encinitas, CA. View the full address on Dr. Aminlari’s profile.

    Dr. Aminlari has seen patients for Floaters, Visual Field Defects and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aminlari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Aminlari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aminlari.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aminlari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aminlari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

