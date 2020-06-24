Dr. Ardalan Babaknia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Babaknia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ardalan Babaknia, MD
Overview
Dr. Ardalan Babaknia, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Babaknia works at
Locations
United Podiatry United Medical Doctors15775 Laguna Canyon Rd Ste 240, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 753-8844
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful attentive caring!
About Dr. Ardalan Babaknia, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1366527491
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Babaknia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Babaknia accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Babaknia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Babaknia has seen patients for Peptic Ulcer, Abdominal Pain and Indigestion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Babaknia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Babaknia speaks Arabic.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Babaknia. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Babaknia.
