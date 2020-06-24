Overview

Dr. Ardalan Babaknia, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Babaknia works at United Podiatry United Medical Doctors in Irvine, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Peptic Ulcer, Abdominal Pain and Indigestion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.