Dr. Ardavan Aslie, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.0 (24)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ardavan Aslie, MD

Dr. Ardavan Aslie, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital, Mercy San Juan Medical Center and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.

Dr. Aslie works at Sacramento Spine Treatment Center in Sacramento, CA with other offices in Reno, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Aslie's Office Locations

    Spine Treatment Center
    1111 Exposition Blvd Ste 500B, Sacramento, CA 95815 (916) 296-0873
    Reno Spine Center
    1475 Terminal Way Ste C1, Reno, NV 89502 (775) 322-1230

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy General Hospital
  • Mercy San Juan Medical Center
  • Sutter Roseville Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • BPS Healthcare
    • Cigna
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • Joint Benefit Trust
    • Managed Care Administrators, Inc.
    • MultiPlan
    • Networks By Design
    • Pacific Foundation for Medical Care
    • Pacific Health Alliance
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Health Advantage

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    May 18, 2018
    Several years ago I had a spinal surgery performed by Dr.Aslie and I am doing fantastic! I just want to thank you for being such a wonderful surgeon Dr.Aslie and making my life better! Thank you for your professionalism and expertise!
    Steve B in Lincoln , CA — May 18, 2018
    About Dr. Ardavan Aslie, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1568455269
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • New York Medical College
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
