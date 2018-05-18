Dr. Ardavan Aslie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aslie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ardavan Aslie, MD
Dr. Ardavan Aslie, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital, Mercy San Juan Medical Center and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.
Spine Treatment Center1111 Exposition Blvd Ste 500B, Sacramento, CA 95815 Directions (916) 296-0873
Reno Spine Center1475 Terminal Way Ste C1, Reno, NV 89502 Directions (775) 322-1230
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
- Sutter Roseville Medical Center
Several years ago I had a spinal surgery performed by Dr.Aslie and I am doing fantastic! I just want to thank you for being such a wonderful surgeon Dr.Aslie and making my life better! Thank you for your professionalism and expertise!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- New York Medical College
