Dr. Ardavan Mashhadian, DO
Overview of Dr. Ardavan Mashhadian, DO
Dr. Ardavan Mashhadian, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA.
Quality Patient Care Inc.1127 Wilshire Blvd Ste 510, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Directions (213) 537-0328
Marc J. Girsky MD Inc.1400 S Grand Ave Ste 615, Los Angeles, CA 90015 Directions (213) 537-0328
- California Hospital Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Dr. Mashhadian is an amazing physician. He is kind, helpful, intelligent and makes everyone feel so understood. He really takes his time to make sure his patients have a clear understanding of their condition and provides the best management options His knowledge about kidney disease is amazing. I definitely recommend Dr. Mashhadian!! He is the best physician I have ever worked with.
- Nephrology
- English
- 1003132523
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
