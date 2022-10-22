Overview of Dr. Ardeshir Khademi-Kermanshahi, MD

Dr. Ardeshir Khademi-Kermanshahi, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Palm Harbor, FL. They graduated from BAABOL COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND HEALTH SERVICES and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital, Mease Dunedin Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Khademi-Kermanshahi works at Countryside Neurology Inc in Palm Harbor, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, Gait Abnormality and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.