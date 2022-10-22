Dr. Ardeshir Khademi-Kermanshahi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khademi-Kermanshahi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ardeshir Khademi-Kermanshahi, MD
Dr. Ardeshir Khademi-Kermanshahi, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Palm Harbor, FL. They graduated from BAABOL COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND HEALTH SERVICES and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital, Mease Dunedin Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.
Countryside Neurology Inc2595 Tampa Rd Ste V, Palm Harbor, FL 34684 Directions (727) 712-1567
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- Mease Dunedin Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
I love his staff and I got the best care from this office.Countryside Neurology is the place to be.If you are looking for a neurologist that’s the place to go.I had Bell’s palsy and his PA treated me and I got the best results within a week. Thank you Countryside Neurology and thank you to his office manager who scheduled me immediately as soon as I called. Thank you
- Vascular Neurology
- English, Persian
- 1861585903
- BAABOL COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND HEALTH SERVICES
Dr. Khademi-Kermanshahi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khademi-Kermanshahi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khademi-Kermanshahi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khademi-Kermanshahi works at
Dr. Khademi-Kermanshahi has seen patients for Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, Gait Abnormality and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khademi-Kermanshahi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khademi-Kermanshahi speaks Persian.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Khademi-Kermanshahi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khademi-Kermanshahi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khademi-Kermanshahi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khademi-Kermanshahi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.