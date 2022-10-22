See All Vascular Neurologists in Palm Harbor, FL
Dr. Ardeshir Khademi-Kermanshahi, MD

Vascular Neurology
3.4 (43)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ardeshir Khademi-Kermanshahi, MD

Dr. Ardeshir Khademi-Kermanshahi, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Palm Harbor, FL. They graduated from BAABOL COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND HEALTH SERVICES and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital, Mease Dunedin Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.

Dr. Khademi-Kermanshahi works at Countryside Neurology Inc in Palm Harbor, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, Gait Abnormality and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Khademi-Kermanshahi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Countryside Neurology Inc
    2595 Tampa Rd Ste V, Palm Harbor, FL 34684 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 712-1567

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mease Countryside Hospital
  • Mease Dunedin Hospital
  • Morton Plant Hospital

Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Gait Abnormality
Difficulty With Walking
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Gait Abnormality
Difficulty With Walking

    Oct 22, 2022
    I love his staff and I got the best care from this office.Countryside Neurology is the place to be.If you are looking for a neurologist that’s the place to go.I had Bell’s palsy and his PA treated me and I got the best results within a week. Thank you Countryside Neurology and thank you to his office manager who scheduled me immediately as soon as I called. Thank you
    About Dr. Ardeshir Khademi-Kermanshahi, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861585903
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BAABOL COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND HEALTH SERVICES
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ardeshir Khademi-Kermanshahi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khademi-Kermanshahi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khademi-Kermanshahi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khademi-Kermanshahi works at Countryside Neurology Inc in Palm Harbor, FL. View the full address on Dr. Khademi-Kermanshahi’s profile.

    Dr. Khademi-Kermanshahi has seen patients for Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, Gait Abnormality and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khademi-Kermanshahi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Khademi-Kermanshahi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khademi-Kermanshahi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khademi-Kermanshahi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khademi-Kermanshahi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

