Dr. Ardeshir Talieh, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ardeshir Talieh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center and Marian Regional Medical Center.
Coastal Communities Physician Network Inc.35 Casa St Ste 170, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405 Directions (805) 540-5035
Hospital Affiliations
- French Hospital Medical Center
- Marian Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Absolutely the best doctor I've ever been to, takes his time listens to you and explains everything! And his staff is absolutely the best I've ever encountered, I highly recommend Dr Talieh and his staff! You will not be disappointed! Dave Maltone Happy Patient ??
- Internal Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1467454819
- Saint George's University / School Of Medicine
Dr. Talieh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Talieh accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Talieh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Talieh speaks Arabic.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Talieh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Talieh.
