Overview of Dr. Ardeshir Talieh, MD

Dr. Ardeshir Talieh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center and Marian Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Talieh works at Coastal Community Physcn Ntwrk in San Luis Obispo, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.