Pediatric Neurology
Dr. Areeba Basit, MB BS is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Miramar, FL. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.

Dr. Basit works at Memorial Division of Pediatric Neurology in Miramar, FL with other offices in Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Basit's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Division of Pediatric Neurology
    1951 SW 172nd Ave Ste 415, Miramar, FL 33029
  2. 2
    Memorial Division of Pediatric Neurology
    1150 N 35th Ave Ste 520, Hollywood, FL 33021
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Evoked Potential Test
Home Sleep Study
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Evoked Potential Test
Home Sleep Study
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing

Evoked Potential Test
Home Sleep Study
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Dementia Evaluation
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Head CT Scan
ImPACT Testing
Memory Evaluation
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Sudoscan
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test
Wada Test
Acrocephalosyndactyly
Acute Stroke
Acute Stroke Intervention
Acute Stroke Management
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Parent Coaching
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autism
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Autism Spectrum Disorders
Behavior Therapy
Brain Tumor
Cerebral Palsy
Developmental and Learning Disorders
Developmental Delay
Developmental Disorders
Difficulty With Walking
Dystonia
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Encephalitis
Epilepsy
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Gait Abnormality
Head Trauma
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Learning Disabilities
Learning Disabilities Testing
Medication Management for Learning and Behavioral Disabilities
Meningitis
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Motor Neuropathy
Movement Disorders
MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging)
Neurological Diseases
Neurological Testing
Neuromuscular Diseases
Neuropathy
Pediatric Behavior Disorders
Pediatric Neurological Disorders
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Seizure
  • View other providers who treat Seizure
Seizure Disorders
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Spinal Cord Tumor
Stroke
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Stroke Prevention
Syncope
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tension Headache
Tic Disorders
Torticollis
Tourette's Syndrome
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vascular Malformations
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Better Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Dimension Health
    • First Health
    • Florida Health Administrators
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Freedom Health
    • Global Health Care Network
    • Humana
    • Magellan Complete Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Healthcare System
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • Prime Health Services
    • Quality Health Management (QHM)
    • Simply Healthcare
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Sunshine Health
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    • Pediatric Neurology
    • English, Hindi and Urdu
    • Female
    • 1922365451
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital

