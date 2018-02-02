See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Wesley Chapel, FL
Super Profile

Dr. Areej Salem, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Areej Salem, MD

Dr. Areej Salem, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wesley Chapel, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Iberoamericana, Santo Domingo.

Dr. Salem works at Zhoy Vitality Center, Wesley Chapel, FL in Wesley Chapel, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Salem's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Zhoy Vitality Center
    2306 Ashley Oaks Cir Ste 101, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 994-0266
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Maternal Anemia
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Maternal Anemia
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring

Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 02, 2018
    Loved her. Great energy and compassionate. She truly cared about what happened to me and made quick thinking, life saving decisions during a scary time in my life. She even called to check up on me to see how I was doing. I am forever thankful..
    Sareen in Tampa, Fl — Feb 02, 2018
    About Dr. Areej Salem, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1174658710
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Universidad Iberoamericana, Santo Domingo
