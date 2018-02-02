Dr. Areej Salem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Areej Salem, MD
Dr. Areej Salem, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wesley Chapel, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Iberoamericana, Santo Domingo.
Zhoy Vitality Center2306 Ashley Oaks Cir Ste 101, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Directions (813) 994-0266Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Loved her. Great energy and compassionate. She truly cared about what happened to me and made quick thinking, life saving decisions during a scary time in my life. She even called to check up on me to see how I was doing. I am forever thankful..
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- Universidad Iberoamericana, Santo Domingo
Dr. Salem has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salem accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Salem. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salem.
