Overview of Dr. Areej Salem, MD

Dr. Areej Salem, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wesley Chapel, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Iberoamericana, Santo Domingo.



Dr. Salem works at Zhoy Vitality Center, Wesley Chapel, FL in Wesley Chapel, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.